West Shore RCMP say a group of teens believed to be involved in a serious assault on Ruth King Elementary school grounds have been identified. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP identify group believed involved in Ruth King stabbing

RCMP released photos, video with ask for the public’s help

Nearly six months after a youth was stabbed at the Ruth King Elementary school grounds, West Shore RCMP have identified a group believed to be involved.

On Dec. 30, RCMP released videos and photos of a group of teens, asking for the public’s help identifying them.

RELATED: RCMP seeks help identifying teens involved in aggravated summer assault

“We are pleased to state that the youth depicted in the video have been identified and been in contact with investigators,” says Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer.

Police were called to the school on June 26 after an altercation between two groups of young people left one youth hospitalized with knife wounds. The RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

RELATED: RCMP Serious Crimes Unit investigates aggravated assault on elementary school grounds in Langford

