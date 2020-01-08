West Shore RCMP has identified the individual that exposed himself to a woman near Victoria General Hospital, as a young man under 18. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP identify person they believe exposed himself near Victoria General Hospital

Officials continuing investigation into suspect

West Shore RCMP identified the person they suspect exposed himself near Victoria General Hospital as a young man under 18.

On Jan. 4, a suspect exposed his penis to a woman outside of Jeneece Place, located at 201 Hospital Way, in View Royal. The women left without further incident and reported this to the police.

On Wednesday, the West Shore RCMP Crime Reduction Unit received information from a member of the public that identified the suspect as being a minor.

“We are continuing our investigation at this time and want to thank the public and the media for sharing the post which led to the suspect being identified,” said West Shore RCMP media relations officer Const. Nancy Saggar.

RCMP identify person they believe exposed himself near Victoria General Hospital

Officials continuing investigation into suspect

