RCMP identify person they believe exposed himself near Victoria General Hospital

West Shore RCMP has identified the individual that exposed himself to a woman near Victoria General Hospital, as a young man under 18. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP identified the person they suspect exposed himself near Victoria General Hospital as a young man under 18.

On Jan. 4, a suspect exposed his penis to a woman outside of Jeneece Place, located at 201 Hospital Way, in View Royal. The women left without further incident and reported this to the police.

On Wednesday, the West Shore RCMP Crime Reduction Unit received information from a member of the public that identified the suspect as being a minor.

“We are continuing our investigation at this time and want to thank the public and the media for sharing the post which led to the suspect being identified,” said West Shore RCMP media relations officer Const. Nancy Saggar.

RELATED: West Shore RCMP search for man who exposed himself near Victoria General Hospital

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP looking for man who exposed himself at Thetis Lake

Yesterday @WestshoreRCMP asked for help in identifying a male suspect who exposed themselves in public. We received information from the public that helped us identify the suspect and are continuing our investigation. Thanks for sharing the post https://t.co/RWTt1rAKqv — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) January 8, 2020

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.