West Shore RCMP identify suspect in credit card theft after public plea for help

Incident took place at Petro Canada station on Jan. 27

West Shore RCMP have identified a man allegedly involved in credit card fraud at a Colwood gas station in late January. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP have identified a suspect allegedly involved in credit card fraud in Colwood after asking the public for help and releasing his photo on Tuesday.

RELATED: West Shore RCMP seek public help to identify credit card fraud suspect at Colwood gas station

On the evening of Jan. 27, video surveillance captured images of a person using a stolen credit card to buy Visa prepaid credit cards. According to police, there were additional transactions using the stolen card at other retailers.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP reminds drivers to watch for pedestrians following two incidents

“We appreciate the assistance of the public and media,” stated Cpl. Chris Dovell.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.