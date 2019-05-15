Police responded to an incident at 2200 block of Sooke Rd. on May 14 (File photo)
West Shore RCMP investigate a possible early-morning assault in Colwood
Witnesses heard loud popping noises Tuesday morning but no firearm was involved, police say
A police presence noted by residents in Colwood Tuesday morning is still under investigation.
West Shore RCMP is investigating a report of a possible assault at the 2200 block of Sooke Road in Colwood the morning of May 14.
RCMP members received information witnesses heard loud popping noises and screaming, Cpl. Chris Dovell said. The call came in at approximately 8:15 a.m., he noted. Investigators determined there was no firearm involved.
