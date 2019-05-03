(Black Press file photo)

West Shore RCMP investigate string of online frauds after resident loses thousands of dollars

Three fraud investigations with similar circumstances

The West Shore RCMP are investigating a recent string of online frauds.

Police say in the past two weeks three fraud investigations were reported to have similar circumstances.

All complainants said they answered an online ad to work from home. They had contact with the potential employer who sent them a cheque to pay for their work, buy some supplies and send the rest of the money back to the employer.

The cheques were anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said in one case, the victim cashed the cheque, spent the money and then was notified by the bank that the cheque was fraudulent.

“The victim was out thousands of dollars,” Saggar said.

Two of the victims looked online, researched the employers as well as online scams and discovered they were being scammed, according to Saggar.

“Before you accept or send money to anyone make sure you have done some research and understand who you are communicating with,” Saggar said.

To find out more information on frauds, how to report them and keep yourself safe, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website or call them at 1-888-495-8501.

