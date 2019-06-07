(Black Press file photo)

West Shore RCMP investigating after man in car approaches elementary students in Langford

Police asking for public assistance to locate the man

West Shore RCMP seek the public’s help in locating a man who approached a group of elementary school children in Langford.

On June 7, just before 8 a.m., police responded to a report from three students at Crystal View Elementary School who were approached by a suspicious male driving a newer, small, silver, four-door car.

READ ALSO: Police investigating alleged abduction, assault and stabbing on Vancouver Island

The students were walking to school in the area of Atkins Avenue in Langford.

Police said as the car approached the group the driver stopped his vehicle and asked the children, “do you need a lift?” The students told the driver no and immediately went to school and reported what occurred.

The man is described as dark-skinned, in his early 20’s and tall with a thin build, short curly hair, a short beard or goatee and wearing business clothing and a grey shirt.

READ ALSO: Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

“Police patrols and canvassing for the vehicle and driver are negative so far,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell with West Shore RCMP.

Dovell said investigators are requesting the driver of vehicle and anyone that may have witnessed the interaction to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving
Next story
Colwood councillor to write formal letter of apology to staff

Just Posted

Veterans enraged at Victoria suggestion to seek refunds from DND, Veteran’s Affairs for Remembrance Day

The Victoria Remembrance Day Committee says calling the parade a military event is ‘asinine’

Downtown Victoria’s Russell Books moving next door

The book hub has been at its current location at 734 Fort St. for nearly 30 years

Buttercup the octopus brings in World Oceans Week at Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Octopus education and more continues at Fisherman’s Wharf this weekend

Colwood councillor to write formal letter of apology to staff

Coun. Cynthia Day also can’t serve as acting mayor as part of her post-arrest censure

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Vancouver Island mom enters Maxim Cover Girl contest for daughter’s sake

Grand prize money would help with costs of 10-year-old daughter’s spinal surgery

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

Vancouver Island eagle sculptor’s latest creation details an epic battle

Eagles battling in flight took 2,500 hours to complete

CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

CP Rail received the penalty due to failure to comply with an effluent discharge permit

VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

RCMP to follow school buses, fine those not stopping when lights flashing

Fine for failure to stop for a school bus stop lights activated is $167

Most Read