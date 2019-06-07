West Shore RCMP investigating after man in car approaches elementary students in Langford

Police asking for public assistance to locate the man

West Shore RCMP seek the public’s help in locating a man who approached a group of elementary school children in Langford.

On June 7, just before 8 a.m., police responded to a report from three students at Crystal View Elementary School who were approached by a suspicious male driving a newer, small, silver, four-door car.

READ ALSO: Police investigating alleged abduction, assault and stabbing on Vancouver Island

The students were walking to school in the area of Atkins Avenue in Langford.

Police said as the car approached the group the driver stopped his vehicle and asked the children, “do you need a lift?” The students told the driver no and immediately went to school and reported what occurred.

The man is described as dark-skinned, in his early 20’s and tall with a thin build, short curly hair, a short beard or goatee and wearing business clothing and a grey shirt.

READ ALSO: Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

“Police patrols and canvassing for the vehicle and driver are negative so far,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell with West Shore RCMP.

Dovell said investigators are requesting the driver of vehicle and anyone that may have witnessed the interaction to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter