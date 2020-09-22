(Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP investigating after multiple vehicles broken into, windows smashed

Parking garage at View Royal condominium targeted

Several vehicles in a View Royal parking garage were broken into during the weekend and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, the West Shore RCMP received numerous reports of mischief and thefts from vehicles parked in a condominium parking garage located at 110 Presley Pl. in View Royal.

Police are aware of five parked vehicles that were broken into sometime overnight on Sept. 19 or the early morning hours of Sept. 20. The passenger window on three vehicles was smashed and all vehicles were rummaged through with valuables such as money and identification taken.

“We receive daily reports of theft from vehicles, please take your personal belongings with you and do not leave them in the car,” Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer, said in a statement.

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 250-474-2264.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP seeks video footage after homeowner interrupts Colwood break and enter

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Woman found as second person remains missing in Sooke

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP investigating after multiple vehicles broken into, windows smashed

Parking garage at View Royal condominium targeted

First fall storm expected to hit Greater Victoria tonight

Heavy rainfall, winds expected over the next several days

Oak Bay chief puts an end to dad jokes on police Twitter

No more jokes on Oak Bay Police Twitter account

HMCS Victoria popping up as training sessions underway

MARPAC says plume of smoke normal for recharging submarine

Sidney part of a region that suffers ‘chronic shortage’ of daycare spaces

Consultants find that Sidney needs 233 new spaces to meet the current demand for daycare

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

POLL: Do you plan on allowing your children to go trick or treating this year?

This popular annual social time will look quite different this year due to COVID-19

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cowichan Valley family overwhelmed with 14 Lab puppies

Litter may be one of the biggest ever

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Islands Trust Conservancy gets funding for protection of at-risk species

Conservancy manages habitat for more than 25 plant and animal species at risk

‘Ain’t no basic batch’: Kraft Dinner announces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavour

KD’s classic powdered cheese meets cinnamon and nutmeg

First full day of B.C.’s election campaign begins amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and the Green party’s Sonia Furstenau criticized John Horgan’s decision

Most Read