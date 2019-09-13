West Shore RCMP investigating bus crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

A bus crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday night near the Leigh Road overpass. (Facebook/Ashley Marie Penney)

West Shore RCMP is investigating after a BC Transit bus crashed through a highway median in Langford Thursday night.

On Sept. 12, police responded to a crash involving a bus on the Trans-Canada Highway near Leigh Road just after 6:30 p.m.

Police said the bus was travelling northbound on the highway when the driver attempted to change lanes to exit the highway. The bus lost control and collided with the centre median.

READ ALSO: Bus crash on Trans-Canada Highway slows traffic

“The preliminary information collected at the scene showed that the rainy weather, along with the accumulation of water on the pavement were contributing factors to the crash,” said Const. Alex Berube of the West Shore RCMP. “Both the driver and the only passenger of the bus were transported to hospital for minor injuries.”

No charges have been laid at this time and the collision remains under investigation.

According to Drive BC, maintenance work is planned for Highway 1 in both directions near Leigh Road, starting Sept. 13 at 7 p.m., finishing on Sept. 14.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter