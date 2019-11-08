West Shore RCMP issue traffic advisory for Remembrance Day

Road closures will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Hundreds attended the 2018 Remembrance Day ceremony in Langford that also paid tribute to Const. Sarah Beckett. (James MacKenzie/Black Press Media)

West Shore RCMP are issuing a traffic advisory for Remembrance Day as ceremonies take place in the West Shore.

There will be road closures to vehicle traffic from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The following roadways will be affected:

– Peatt Road and Station Avenue

– Veterans Memorial Parkway and Station Avenue

– Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway

– Goldstream Avenue and Aldwyn Road

– Aldwyn Road and Fairway Avenue

– Veterans Memorial Parkway, Hagel Road and Meaford Avenue

Pedestrian traffic is encouraged as parking will be limited around Veterans Memorial Park.

“West Shore RCMP encourages everyone to come down and take part in the Remembrance Day ceremonies as we say thank you and give our thoughts to the sacrifice made by the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces, in conflicts both past and present,” police said in a statement.

