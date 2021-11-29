Officers with the West Shore RCMP check tire types and tread depths on Nov. 25 in Langford. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP issues 8 warnings over winter tires on Langford roadway

Winter designated tires have the letters M+S or a symbol of a peaked mountain with a snowflake

With lows slated to dip near freezing this week in Greater Victoria, a West Shore RCMP reminder of tire requirements for area highways was a timely one.

Snow fell on higher elevations around the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Nov. 18. Highway contractor Emcon Services Inc. tweeted a picture of a dusting of snow, urging motorists to drive to conditions and use caution when driving through work zones.

On Nov. 25, West Shore RCMP set up a winter tire check on Bear Mountain Parkway in Langford. Traffic section officers checked more than 150 vehicles and issued eight warnings.

READ ALSO: Fall and winter driving conditions on West Shore highways prompt tire tread checks

“On designated roadways, such as the Malahat and Bear Mountain Parkway above Bishops Gate, passenger vehicles are required to have a winter designated tire and trucks are required to carry chains from Oct. 1 to March 31,” RCMP Cpl. Mike Jacobson said in a statement.

Winter designated tires have the letters M+S or a symbol of a peaked mountain with a snowflake. Tires must also have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

While rain is the norm this time of year in the region, Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts temperature lows to dip in the region as low as 1 C Friday (Dec. 3) with a potential for flurries. Predicted lows range from 10 C Tuesday to 2 C Saturday.

Snow falls near the Malahat on Nov. 18. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)

