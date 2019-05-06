West Shore RCMP issues driver ticket, impounds vehicle for drag racing

Incident took place in ‘heavily populated’ area on Island Highway on May 3 in View Royal

West Shore RCMP issued “several” tickets and impounding a vehicle after the driver was seen drag racing near 6 Mile Pub in View Royal.

On May 3, a police officer witnessed two vehicles “drag racing each other and weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed,” the release reads.

The officer found one of the vehicles, 1991 black Pontiac Firebird, after catching up to it at a red light, it states.

“When the light went green the Firebird began spinning [its] wheels and drifting to the right. Our K-9 officer pulled over the Firebird which was being driven by a man with a class 7 license.”

The driver was issued “several” violation tickets including driving without consideration, they add. RCMP report the Firebird was impounded for seven days for dangerous driving.

