The West Shore RCMP is looking to identify a suspect believed to have taken a laptop from the Langford location of Staples. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP looking for alleged Langford laptop thief

Video footage shows suspect walking out of Staples with a display laptop

The West Shore RCMP is asking for help identifying a man seen on video stealing a laptop from the Langford Staples location.

Surveillance footage from Staples, located at 789 McCallum Rd., shows a man stealing a laptop from the display and walking out of the store.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Apparent television theft in Langford caught on camera

He is described as a Caucasian man in his 40s, about six-foot-one-inches tall with a medium build, wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a black jacket.

Police ask anyone who can identify the man to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two B.C. men found liable in staging crash in ICBC lawsuit
Next story
New report suggests first-time homebuyers on Vancouver Island need help from parents

Just Posted

Designers create map that writes haikus about any location in the world

Map uses OpenStreetMap data to write short poems

West Shore RCMP looking for alleged Langford laptop thief

Video footage shows suspect walking out of Staples with a display laptop

Rain, chance of flurries expected for Greater Victoria this week

Environment Canada forecasts showers until Sunday at least

Residents ring in 2020, raise cash for Esquimalt Neighbourhood House

Party-goers also raised $273 for the Sooke Chinook net pen project

Peninsula Panthers beat league leaders but lose to Saanich over the weekend

Panthers followed their 6-4 victory against the Victoria Cougars with an 8-3 loss against Saanich Braves

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

One person arrested in ‘high-risk’ incident in Nanaimo

Male suspect arrested Sunday afternoon in Townsite Road area

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

The Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Most Read