West Shore RCMP looking for alleged Langford laptop thief

Video footage shows suspect walking out of Staples with a display laptop

The West Shore RCMP is looking to identify a suspect believed to have taken a laptop from the Langford location of Staples. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP is asking for help identifying a man seen on video stealing a laptop from the Langford Staples location.

Surveillance footage from Staples, located at 789 McCallum Rd., shows a man stealing a laptop from the display and walking out of the store.

He is described as a Caucasian man in his 40s, about six-foot-one-inches tall with a medium build, wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a black jacket.

Police ask anyone who can identify the man to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

