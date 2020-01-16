West Shore RCMP is looking for missing 29-year-old Langford man Grant Kinnear, who was last seen driving his 2019 Ford Ranger pickup on Jan. 14. (West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP looking for Langford man who was last seen driving pickup truck

Grant Kinnear, 29, was last seen on Jan. 14

West Shore RCMP is asking the public’s help to find missing Langford resident, Grant Kinnear.

Kinnear, 29, was last seen on Jan. 14 leaving his house driving a white 2019 Ford Ranger pickup, possibly headed north on Vancouver Island.

Kinnear is a Caucasian male. He’s five-foot-11 with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, but the Langford man remains missing. Officials are concerned for Kinnear’s health and well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Most Read