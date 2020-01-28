West Shore RCMP seek man wanted on four counts of breaching court conditions

West Shore RCMP is looking for Christopher Elliott, 28, wanted on four counts of breaching court conditions. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Christopher Elliott, 28, described as Caucasian with black hair, brown eyes

West Shore RCMP is asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on four counts of breaching court conditions.

Christopher Elliott, 28, is described five-foot-two Caucasian male, with black hair and brown eyes. Elliott is known to frequent the West Shore area.

Officials say if you see Elliott, do not approach him, but instead call local police immediately or report it to the West Shore RCMP by calling 250-474-2264. You can also report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP arrest man attempting to break into Colwood homes naked

ALSO READ: Langford resident called 911 to report crash before police began homicide investigation

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.