West Shore RCMP is looking for a man in his 30’s that was masturbating at Thetis Lake Regional Park on Jan. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP looking for man who exposed himself at Thetis Lake

Two teens saw man in his 30’s masturbating in public on Jan. 1

West Shore RCMP is looking for a man that was caught masturbating in public at Thetis Lake on Jan. 1.

Around noon, two 12-year-old boys saw a man masturbating near the lake while exposing his genitals and only wearing boxers.

Following the indecent act the suspect got up, went for a swim in the lake, got dressed and left. The suspect did not speak to the boys or make direct contact with them.

The incident took place on the waterfront between the main beach and the dog beach.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP find lost hiker in Thetis Lake Park five hours after reported missing

ALSO READ: Nearly 30 impaired drivers pulled over during the holiday season: West Shore RCMP

Police said the man is Caucasian, in his 30’s, six-feet tall and average build with reddish/orange hair. He was wearing dark-coloured pants with a blue plaid jacket and carrying a small leather shoestring backpack.

“If you know who this could be, or if this was you in the park, please come forward,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “If you observe a crime in progress please report it right away as it will increase our chances of locating the suspect.”

You can reach the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or report anonymously through crime stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: A Pacific storm heading towards Victoria is among today’s top stories
Next story
Sidney’s Star Cinema raises curtain on temporary location Friday

Just Posted

UPDATED: Off-duty Victoria police officers stop alleged sexual assault while on vacation in Hawaii

Man charged with lewdness, sexual assault, threatening and kidnapping

West Shore RCMP looking for man who exposed himself at Thetis Lake

Two teens saw man in his 30’s masturbating in public on Jan. 1

More shelter beds open as Victoria braces for winter rain storm

Stong Pacific storm set to hit B.C.’s coast Thursday afternoon

Heavy rain leads to wastewater overflow warning from CRD

Public advised to avoid entering affected waters

Sidney’s Star Cinema raises curtain on temporary location Friday

The business will operate out of the former Sidney Buy & Sell for up to 30 months

VIDEO: A Pacific storm heading towards Victoria is among today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Jan. 2

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

‘Igloo’ for sale in the Okanagan – but some assembling required

Some assembly is required, ad reads

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles

No serious injuries were reported after a speeding pickup truck crashed into the two vehicles on Highway 1

Some in Williams Lake get Jan. 2 off for city’s Wrestling Day

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Top CEOs earned average worker’s annual salary by mid-morning today

Canada’s highest paid 100 CEOs made on average $11.8 million in 2018, report says

Vigil supports Jewish camp following anti-Semitic graffiti incident near Nanaimo

Children’s summer camp on Gabriola Island was desecrated in mid December, just before Hanukkah

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

Most Read