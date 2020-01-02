West Shore RCMP looking for man who exposed himself at Thetis Lake

Two teens saw man in his 30’s masturbating in public on Jan. 1

West Shore RCMP is looking for a man that was caught masturbating in public at Thetis Lake on Jan. 1.

Around noon, two 12-year-old boys saw a man masturbating near the lake while exposing his genitals and only wearing boxers.

Following the indecent act the suspect got up, went for a swim in the lake, got dressed and left. The suspect did not speak to the boys or make direct contact with them.

The incident took place on the waterfront between the main beach and the dog beach.

Police said the man is Caucasian, in his 30’s, six-feet tall and average build with reddish/orange hair. He was wearing dark-coloured pants with a blue plaid jacket and carrying a small leather shoestring backpack.

“If you know who this could be, or if this was you in the park, please come forward,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “If you observe a crime in progress please report it right away as it will increase our chances of locating the suspect.”

You can reach the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or report anonymously through crime stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

