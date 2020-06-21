West Shore RCMP looking for missing View Royal woman

Bonnie Arsenault was last seen around 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 21

West Shore RCMP are searching for missing View Royal woman Bonnie Arsenault, who was last seen at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 21. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP are asking the public’s help to locate a missing woman from View Royal on Sunday.

Bonnie Arsenault was reported missing by her family on Sunday, June 21, and was last seen around 10 a.m. that day. Arsenault is Caucasian, 73 years old, and five feet tall. She has short white and black hair, a petite build and was last seen wearing leggings and a black sweater.

Police are very concerned for her well-being and family and friends say it is out of character for her to be out of contact for a long period of time. Anyone with information is urged to contact local police immediately.

