West Shore RCMP looking for suspect after $3,000 in damages done at Langford McDonald’s

West Shore RCMP is looking for a suspect who allegedly left $3,000 worth of damage at a Langford McDonald’s. (Photos courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who left $3,000 worth of damage at a local McDonald’s location.

On Aug. 19, a man allegedly punched and cracked the screen of a self-ordering kiosk at the McDonald’s located at 854 Langford Pkwy.

The male suspect is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 15 and 25, and was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, a black and white Under Armour baseball cap, and black running shoes with white soles. The kiosk will cost more than $3,000 to repair.

If you know the identity of the suspect, contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

