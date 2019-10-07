West Shore RCMP is looking for a suspect who allegedly left $3,000 worth of damage at a Langford McDonald’s. (Photos courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP looking for suspect after $3,000 in damages done at Langford McDonald’s

Man allegedly punched and kicked a self-serve kiosk

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who left $3,000 worth of damage at a local McDonald’s location.

On Aug. 19, a man allegedly punched and cracked the screen of a self-ordering kiosk at the McDonald’s located at 854 Langford Pkwy.

The male suspect is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 15 and 25, and was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, a black and white Under Armour baseball cap, and black running shoes with white soles. The kiosk will cost more than $3,000 to repair.

If you know the identity of the suspect, contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Authorities re-opend traffic on Quadra Avenue following collision in Saanich Sunday afternoon
Next story
Tide rolls back out on Sea Lore’s Oak Bay location discussion

Just Posted

Victoria Police Department encourages safe costumes with Halloween contest

Kids are encouraged to dress as high-visibility police officers for the #BeSeenHalloween contest

PHOTOS: Hundreds participate in CIBC’s Run for the Cure at UVic

Pink outfits, dogs, and more

Motocyclist killed after plunging down embankment near Port Renfrew

Juan de Fuca Ground Search and Rescue called out to help in recovery efforts

Fire damages a 40-foot commercial tug boat in Sidney

The Peggy McKenzie was undergoing repairs on land when the fire started in the bow

West Shore RCMP looking for suspect after $3,000 in damages done at Langford McDonald’s

Man allegedly punched and kicked a self-serve kiosk

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

A round-up of today’s top stories

Hidden camera found in tanning bed at B.C. branch of Planet Fitness

RCMP investigating and gym members outraged after video camera found at Chilliwack location

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

Most Read