West Shore RCMP is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $3,000 worth of cosmetics from Shoppers Drug Mart in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP looking for suspects after $3,000 worth of cosmetics stolen

Suspects allegedly stole high-end beauty products from Langford Shoppers Drug Mart

The West Shore RCMP is looking for two suspects after $3,000 worth of cosmetics were stolen from a Shoppers Drug Mart in Langford.

The reported theft took place at about 6:45 p.m. on July 3 at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Jacklin Road. Police said two female suspects were caught on camera allegedly shoplifting a “significant amount” of high-end beauty products worth more than $3,000.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP sees spike in property crimes

The first suspect is described to be south Asian, about 40 to 45 years old and five-foot-six inches tall with a medium build and long, dark hair. She was wearing a black top and black pants with white running shoes and was carrying a large orange purse.

The second suspect is described as south Asian, about 20 to 25 years old and five-foot-six inches tall with a slim build and dark hair styled in a bun. She was wearing a black puffy coat, dark pants, black converse running shoes and was carrying a black purse.

Anyone who knows who the suspects are is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Police arrest robbery suspects in Langford, find ‘plethora’ of drugs

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

shopliftingWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

West Shore RCMP is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $3,000 worth of cosmetics from Shoppers Drug Mart in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Comments are closed

Previous story
Investigation launched after sudden death of Saanich inmate
Next story
Langford teens reunited with family after rescue near Chemainus

Just Posted

RCMP cruiser damaged while responding to second of three Sidney crashes

Multiple crashes cause delays in both directions on Highway 17

MISSING: Victoria woman dubbed high-risk, last seen mid-June

Kristy Bolton is known to frequent the Rock Bay area

VicPD investigating ‘anti-Canadian’ graffiti at Fairfield home

Canada Day items on display vandalized with spray paint

West Shore RCMP looking for suspects after $3,000 worth of cosmetics stolen

Suspects allegedly stole high-end beauty products from Langford Shoppers Drug Mart

Laid-off hotel workers demanding the right to return to work at Victoria protest

Businesses in accommodation and food sector report laying off 80 per cent of workforce

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

Sexologist likens face mask debate to condom debate: What can we learn from it?

Society’s approach to condom usage since the 1980s can be applied to face masks today, one expert says

Langford teens reunited with family after rescue near Chemainus

Friends spent night in missing truck, spotted by RCMP helicopter

B.C. homeowners plead for action on condo insurance crisis

Strata property fees growing bigger than mortgage payments

Indigenous man behind complaint of BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy has died

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argued that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Restaurant to be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness

BC Housing buys popular Campbell River eatery for $985,000 to serve as bridge housing

Urge travellers to follow COVID-19 rules in a ‘gentle way’: B.C.’s top doctor

Cases surging in the U.S. have B.C. officials hoping the border stays shut all summer

96-year-old woman scales B.C. butte with help of family, friends

‘I did as I was told and I enjoyed every minute of it’

Most Read