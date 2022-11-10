West Shore RCMP looking for suspects in electronic thefts

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying four shoplifting suspects who stole keyboards from a Langford Best Buy.
They stole 8 Apple brand Magic Keyboards valued at almost $4,000.
The theft took place at Best Buy at 779 McCallum Rd. in Langford on Oct. 9 at around 3 p.m.
The first suspect is described as a Caucasian male aged around 28 years old, 6 ft. 2 in. tall with blonde buzz cut hair, a heavy build and wearing a black vest with a black t-shirt underneath, grey shorts, tan colored sneakers and carrying a black duffle bag.
The second is described as a Caucasian male in his early 20’s, around 5 ft. 8 in. tall with brown buzz-cut hair and a heavy build, wearing a black jacket, jeans, white shoes and carrying a black duffle bag.
The third is described as a male of South Asian decent in his early 20’s, around 5 ft. 6 in. tall with black hair and a slim build,wearing a blue sweater, blue pants, black framed glasses and white sneakers, carrying a black duffle bag.
The fourth is described as a male in his early 20’s around 5 ft. 6 in. tall with medium-colored skin, possibly South Asian decent, with a slim build, black hair and wearing a light blue hoodie and burgundy pants.
Police ask anyone with information to call police at 250-474-2264.
