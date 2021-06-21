Police are looking for witnesses and video footage after a crash on June 18. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Police are looking for witnesses and video footage after a crash on June 18. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP looking for videos related to Corvette crash

Driver believed to have fled the scene of View Royal crash

The driver of a Chevrolet Corvette believed to be involved in a crash on the Helmcken Road on-ramp in View Royal made it to the McKenzie interchange in the heavily damaged vehicle before being stopped by police.

On June 18, West Shore RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver in a white Corvette. The vehicle was being operated in a manner described as “stunting” while travelling south on the Trans-Canada Highway, according to police. Minutes later, police received a second report that the Corvette was involved in a crash on the Helmcken Road on-ramp.

The driver was later located by West Shore RCMP at the McKenzie Avenue exchange.

A 55-year-old Saanich resident was arrested and is now under investigation for failing to remain at the scene of a crash and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Police are looking for any dashcam or cell phone footage of the events leading up to the crash, the crash itself or any events afterwards.

The West Shore detachment can be contacted at 250-464-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8477.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: Pat Bay closure caused by drug-impaired driver
Next story
Central Saanich puts brakes on food truck pilot project

Just Posted

Police are looking for witnesses and video footage after a crash on June 18. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP looking for videos related to Corvette crash

Driver believed to have fled the scene of View Royal crash

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Greater Victoria with unusually high temperatures expected Monday and this coming weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria’s first week of summer will be a scorcher

Special weather statement issued Monday by Environment Canada

A rendering shows what the Doral Forest Park development would look like from the southwest. (Rendering via D’AMBROSIO Architecture & Urbanism)
Beaver Lake area project passes next hurdle in Saanich

Council approval for 242-unit parks edge development hinges on meeting of conditions

Victoria police are looking for the owner of a pink and white bike they recovered in North Park. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police searching for owner of child’s bike

Officers recovered the pink and white bike in North Park

A report on food security in Sooke reveals that nearly 15 per cent of people in Sooke have trouble getting food on the table. (The Canadian Press)
Food security a growing challenge in Sooke

‘This isn’t going to get any better if we don’t do anything about it’

Jesse Roper tackles weeds in his garden to kick off the 2021 season of What’s In My Garden Man? (YouTube/Whats In My Garden)
VIDEO: Metchosin singer-songwriter Jesse Roper invites gardeners into his plot

What’s In My Garden, Man? kicks off with the poop on compost

The Crofton trailer park home where the bodies of two people were found. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Mom still waiting for answers after daughter and her fiance found dead in Crofton

Pair discovered dead in their Crofton home in May identified as Rachel Gardner and Paul Jenkins

By the end of life, the average North American has eaten the weight of a family sedan in sugar. (Pixabay.com)
FITNESS: Living the sweet life without too much sugar

Simple choices can have a major impact on your health

The Sacred Hearts church on PIB land burned Monday morning. (Theresa May Jack/Facebook)
Two churches on First Nation land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Sacred Hearts church on Penticton Indian Band land was reduced to rubble

Tl’etinqox-lead ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake, B.C., June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘We are all one people’: Honouring residential school victims and survivors

Love, support and curiousity: Canadians urged to learn about residential schools and their impact

Indigenous rights and climate activists gathered outside Liberty Mutual’s office in Vancouver to pressure the insurance giant to stop covering Trans Mountain. (Photo by Andrew Larigakis)
Activists work to ensure Trans Mountain won’t get insurance

Global campaign urging insurance providers to stay away from Canadian pipeline project

Smudging being held at the healing ceremony. Smudging is traditionally a ceremony for cleansing the soul of negative thoughts. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Healing ceremony held for hundreds at former northern B.C. residential school

Three day cermony held June 18, 19, 20

In the first election with public money replacing corporate or union donations, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. MLAs ponder 2022 ‘sunset’ of subsidy for political parties

NDP, B.C. Fed call for increase, B.C. Liberals have no comment

Investigators use a bucket to help recover human remains at a home burned in the Camp fire, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Magalia, Calif. Many of the missing in the deadly Northern California wildfire are elderly residents in Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 north of the destroyed town of Paradise. (AP Photo/John Locher)
‘Forever War’ with fire has California battling forests instead

Five of the state’s largest-ever blazes seared California last year, as authorities tackle prevention

Most Read