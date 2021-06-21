West Shore RCMP looking for videos related to Corvette crash

Driver believed to have fled the scene of View Royal crash

Police are looking for witnesses and video footage after a crash on June 18. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

The driver of a Chevrolet Corvette believed to be involved in a crash on the Helmcken Road on-ramp in View Royal made it to the McKenzie interchange in the heavily damaged vehicle before being stopped by police.

On June 18, West Shore RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver in a white Corvette. The vehicle was being operated in a manner described as “stunting” while travelling south on the Trans-Canada Highway, according to police. Minutes later, police received a second report that the Corvette was involved in a crash on the Helmcken Road on-ramp.

The driver was later located by West Shore RCMP at the McKenzie Avenue exchange.

A 55-year-old Saanich resident was arrested and is now under investigation for failing to remain at the scene of a crash and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Police are looking for any dashcam or cell phone footage of the events leading up to the crash, the crash itself or any events afterwards.

The West Shore detachment can be contacted at 250-464-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8477.

