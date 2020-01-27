West Shore RCMP is looking to identify a man who allegedly stole two hoverboards from Superstore’s Langford location on Dec. 29, 2019. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP look to identify man who allegedly stole two hoverboards

Suspect described as five-foot-10, heavyset, with dark brown hair

West Shore RCMP is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole two hoverboards from Superstore in Langford.

On Dec. 29, video surveillance captured a man passing the cashier and walking straight out of the store with the items worth more than $300 combined.

The suspect is described as 25 to 35, five-foot-10 and between 25 to 35 with dark brown hair. The heavyset man was seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweat pants and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
