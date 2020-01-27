West Shore RCMP look to identify man who allegedly stole two hoverboards

West Shore RCMP is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole two hoverboards from Superstore in Langford.
On Dec. 29, video surveillance captured a man passing the cashier and walking straight out of the store with the items worth more than $300 combined.
The suspect is described as 25 to 35, five-foot-10 and between 25 to 35 with dark brown hair. The heavyset man was seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweat pants and grey shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.
