West Shore RCMP officer recognized for intervening in mental health crisis

Four officers honoured for acts of bravery and commitment to the job

Sgt. Greg Pask (left), Const. Alex Berube, Commr. Jennifer Strachan, Const. Dave Lewis and Cpl. Melvin Sansone attended a small award ceremony at West Shore RCMP headquarters to be recognized for acts of bravery and commitment to the job. (West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP Const. Alex Berube was one of the first on the scene for a call about an individual in a mental health crisis earlier this year.

He intervened and prevent the situation from escalating, recognized as an act of bravery during a ceremony at West Shore RCMP headquarters Tuesday morning.

Berube was one of four officers honoured during the Nov. 17 event by BC RCMP Commanding Officer Jennifer Strachan, who visited from the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP and police dogs chase down two break and enter suspects

Const. Dave Lewis, the newest dog handler at the West Shore RCMP, earned an act of bravery award for providing first aid and life-saving measures in Kamloops to a man suffering from a gunshot wound – with help from his K9 partner Halla.

Cpl. Melvin Sansone was recognized for apprehending an individual who had been shooting at police with a gun in Saskatchewan. Only the suspect apprehended reported injuries, bites from K9 partner Eric.

Lastly, Sgt. Greg Pask, who has served in B.C. and Saskatchewan, was presented the long service medal for more than 20 years of service to the RCMP.

“It’s a humbling experience to be in a room with police officers who have clearly been though harrowing situations,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations with West Shore RCMP. “These officers put themselves in harm’s way. They’re being recognized for exemplary work, it’s not just everyday duties.”

ALSO READ: Langford man reunited with stolen bike eight months later

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Westshore RCMP