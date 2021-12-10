A plain-clothed West Shore RCMP officer witnessed a theft from a vehicle in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

A plain-clothed West Shore RCMP officer witnessed a theft from a vehicle in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP officer stops Langford man after gas lifted from truck bed

Suspect tried to run but didn’t make it far, says police

A thief on the lam didn’t make it far after attempting to steal a jerry can of gas from the back of a pickup truck in front of a plain-clothed West Shore RCMP officer.

The officer was in the 1200-block of Goldstream Avenue when he noticed a man was acting suspiciously, peeking into the bed of a pickup truck parked in a private driveway.

The suspect lowered his hood, put on a facemask, grabbed the gas can and turned and ran, right in front of the officer.

The suspect did not make it very far before being arrested, said Const. Alex Berube, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, in a statement. He literally tried to run but couldn’t hide.

The 38-year-old Langford man was subsequently released and is set to appear in court on Feb. 10, 2022.

