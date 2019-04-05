West Shore RCMP officers challenge students to a game of hockey

Officers played against Shoreline Middle School in floor hockey

West Shore RCMP officers challenged Shoreline Middle School students to a game of floor hockey during their lunch hour on Wednesday.

The two teams battled it out in the school’s gymnasium and tied 8 – 8 in the end.

“We are sharing the silver cup for now, but talks of a re-match are already happening,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

