West Shore RCMP is tackling gang violence around restaurants and nightclubs with a new program, expected by summer 2020. The program will give the power to local business owners to deny or remove ‘inadmissible patrons’ through their doors. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP program targets gang presence at local bars and restaurants

Inadmissible patron program set to rollout by summer 2020

West Shore RCMP is rolling out a program that will give local businesses, such as restaurants and nightclubs, the power to deny entry or remove ‘inadmissible patrons’ at any time.

The growth of the Savages Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and the nearby Nanaimo Hells Angels may bring an increase to those connected to the drug trade and organized crime to the West Shore area, West Shore RCMP Sgt. Chris Boucher said at a Colwood city council meeting on Monday.

An ‘inadmissible person’ is described as someone who is a gang or organized crime member, with a history of serious criminal activity, firearms offences, or involvement in the drug trade.

The goal is to have something developed and implemented by summer 2020, Boucher told council.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP arrest man attempting to break into Colwood homes naked

ALSO READ: Langford resident called 911 to report crash before police began homicide investigation

There is no cost to the businesses, as regular duty officers would respond to complaints. RCMP say the only requirement for local businesses would be to display the program policy near the entrance.

Notably, there were two shootings in the West Shore area in April 2019.

Both shootings weren’t fatal, but the suspects and targets had confirmed connections to the drug trade.

Local business owners aren’t expected to deal with suspicious individuals on their own.

Boucher noted that if they have concerns, they should call RCMP immediately. In fact, avoiding interaction with those individuals would be the best option.

According to the policy, staff or police are allowed to ask the customer to provide valid ID.

If patrons refuse, they are allowed to deny service or be asked to leave.

West Shore RCMP has partnered with the WestShore Chamber of Commerce to equip local businesses to understand the program details in the upcoming months.

Officials have also spoken to Langford and View Royal councils, and Colwood approved their support unanimously Monday.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow
Next story
Jet skis towing tubers on the river? Lake Cowichan council concerned

Just Posted

Blanshard Block developer aims to complete heritage, tower project without displacing current tenants

Community members commend the move at public meeting on Wednesday night

Greater Victoria pharmacies sell out of masks, hand sanitizer in wake of coronavirus

Island Health sees slight increase in hospital visits

Sidney business may have been used as ‘sophisticated drug production site’

Firearm, fentanyl, cocaine and cash seized from three Greater Victoria locations

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

PHOTOS: Families take part in Family Literacy Week Kick off at Juan De Fuca library

The week runs from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you concerned about the coronavirus?

The coronavirus which has sparked concern around the globe has now arrived… Continue reading

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

VIDEO: A third confirmed case of Coronavirus in Canada leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 30

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

Jet skis towing tubers on the river? Lake Cowichan council concerned

A Transport Canada rep says there is support for the town if they decide on restrictions

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Most Read