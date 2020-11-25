West Shore RCMP pull over vehicle held together by tape and cargo strap

RCMP deemed the vehicle unsafe for the road and had it towed away

West Shore RCMP pulled over a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Nov. 23 after noting that it didn’t appear safe for the road. (West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP pulled a vehicle over on Veterans Memorial Parkway on Nov. 23 after discovering much of the vehicle’s right side was held together by tape and a cargo strap.

Officers spotted the battered 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee at 3:15 p.m. and pulled the vehicle over to inspect the extent of the damage. They quickly discovered that the entire passenger panel was at risk off falling off and that the vehicle frame was likely bent.

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old Langford resident, did not have a valid driver’s license. She told officers that her vehicle had been T-boned a few days prior but that she had never reported it to police.

Police issued the woman a ticket for not having a license and ordered an inspection for the vehicle before having it towed.

“If you see an unsafe vehicle on the roadway report it right away. This vehicle posed a risk for not only the passengers in it but also to other motorists on the road,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

Saggar also asked that the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the T-bone collision report it to police.

