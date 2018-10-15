West Shore RCMP Const. Matt Baker and Cpl. Sean French chat with Victoria Contracting and Municipal Maintenance worker Juline Dent during a foot patrol along Goldstream Avenue. (Rick Stiebel/News staff)

West Shore RCMP put best foot forward

Interaction with community a key focus of foot patrols

Rick Stiebel/News staff

The West Shore RCMP serves up a stroll down memory lane for those old enough to remember where the term “cop” originated from.

The detachment recently instituted foot patrols, which hearkens back to a time when “constables on patrol” were a familiar sight on most city streets, explained West Shore RCMP Const. Sean French, officer in charge of community policing.

“There was a time when we used to walk the beat regularly,” he said. “One of the main appeals of foot patrols is that police officers are normally in their vehicles, and contact with the public can be sparse. This is an opportunity for people in the community to interact with police officers on a more personal level. There’s still a lot of value in getting out and speaking to people and shop owners. Everyone has a stake in the community.”

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP battle stigma with ‘men cry too’

READ ALSO: Meet the new leader of West Shore RCMP

French and other officers have been out three or four times so far, walking from the detachment on Veterans Memorial Parkway along Goldstream Avenue to Ruth King elementary and back. “We interact with the students when they’re out and chat with a few folks along the way,” he added.

The idea of foot patrols arose from conversations with Insp. Todd Preston, who assumed the role of officer in charge at the detachment in August. “He’s very supportive of community policing initiatives,” French noted. “This was completely home grown at the detachment level. This is something we can do when time and resources permit, and the response from the public so far has been very positive.”

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

