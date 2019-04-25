West Shore RCMP receives five cougar reports in two days in Colwood

The West Shore RCMP has received five reports in two days of cougar sightings in the area of the Esquimalt Lagoon and Royal Roads forest.

On April 24, police received four reports about a cougar and received one more call on April 25.

“We have advised our friends over at conservation about this as well as the school district and Royal Roads University,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “We would like everyone to be aware of the sightings and keep your eyes open when out and about. If you see a cougar you can report it to conservation.”

Saggar said there have been no reports of stalking or attacks.

Two schools that back onto Royal Roads forest are Sangster Elementary and Colwood Elementary. A spokesperson from the Sooke School District said the schools are taking “an abundance of caution.”

Students at Sangster Elementary are being kept away from the fence line outside while students at Colwood Elementary are being kept inside for recess Thursday morning. Colwood Elementary will reassess the situation for the lunch break.

Nature kindergarten classes will stay out of the forest for the week.

SD62 takes direction from West Shore RCMP and conservation officers when cougars are spotted.

To report a cougar sighting, RCMP said to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) Conservation Officer hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

