A West Shore RCMP sketch artist has worked with the victim of a robbery on the Galloping Goose trail in Langford to draw this sketch of the suspect. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP release sketch of Galloping Goose robbery suspect

Police say victim was robbed on Galloping Goose trail in Langford

West Shore RCMP are still searching for a suspect involved in a robbery that took place on the Galloping Goose trail in Langford and have released a sketch of the suspect as well.

Officers swarmed the Galloping Goose trail at the west end of Rowils Crescent near Glen Lake in Langford after a report of a robbery on April 3 around 1 p.m.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP search for suspect in robbery on Galloping Goose

A male victim was approached by a male suspect who brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s bag. The victim was unharmed and called the police.

West Shore RCMP officers as well as the bike unit and police dog services immediately flooded the area looking for the suspect.

A police sketch artist has worked with the victim to come up with a sketch of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 6 foot three inches, medium build and wearing a black hoodie and pants.

ALSO READ: UPDATED: West Shore RCMP confirms Joshua Bennett found dead at Glen Lake

Police said the suspect was last seen running on the boardwalk at Glen Lake.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who knows the suspect or where they might be is being asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Police are asking the public not to approach the suspect.

