West Shore RCMP remembers Mountie killed in line of duty

Friday marks three years since Const. Sarah Beckett was killed

April 5 marks three years since West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett was killed in the line of duty.

West Shore RCMP said on Friday that they are remembering one of their own and thank Beckett for her service.

Beckett was a mother, a wife and a police officer who is remembered by family, friends, colleagues and West Shore community members.

A scholarship supporting students seeking an education in law enforcement has been named after Beckett by the Capital Regional District.

A memorial playground in her name is also planned for City Centre Park in Langford. Soon, a memorial run will be held in her honour on April 13 to remember her as a person and raise funds for the scholarship.

