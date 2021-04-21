West Shore RCMP responds to 164 calls for service over weekend

West Shore RCMP responded to 164 calls for service the last weekend, including numerous violent assaults. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP responded to 164 calls for service over the last weekend, including numerous bear spray attacks, domestic violence incidents and mental health concerns.

On April 17 at 6 p.m., an assault involving bear spray at the West Shore Town Centre was reported to police. They responded and arrested a 21-year-old man who had no fixed address. He was later released on an undertaking for possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police responded to two other bear spray incidents within the same 48-hour period.

Also on April 17, officers responded to an incomplete 911 call where they found an intoxicated woman who had been arguing with her intoxicated boyfriend. Despite de-escalation attempts, the 21-year-old woman continued her aggressive behaviour and assaulted two officers while being taken into custody. She has since been released with conditions for the offences of assaulting a police officer and mischief.

Other calls for service involved a person finding a handgun in the water at the Esquimalt Lagoon and a break and enter at the Colwood Municipal Hall, where one of the city’s trucks was stolen and recovered abandoned nearby.

Police responded to five different domestic violence incidents over the weekend and 16 calls concerning mental health.

“These reports speak to the stress we are all under with the unique situation we find ourselves in,” Cpl. Chris Dovell said in a statement.

