West Shore RCMP officer returns stolen Christmas presents to Langford residents

Police are reminding the public to keep their eyes peeled after someone almost stole numerous Christmas presents in Langford.

West Shore RCMP is investigating the theft from an apartment complex in the 3100-block of Jacklin Road.

Video surveillance shows a woman gained entry to the building by buzzing random apartments until someone let her inside.

From there, the woman went to the underground parkade and began trying different car doors and entering unlocked vehicles. The suspect left behind a bag in the parkade – filled with stolen Christmas presents including sentimental gifts, such as handmade children’s dolls and personal crafts.

Despite no return address, the officer identified owners and returned the gifts. Police also identified a suspect and considering charges of trespassing, theft and possession of stolen property.

“We see many thefts from vehicles during the holiday season,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer. “It is good practice to lock your car doors and take your valuables with you. If you are getting packages delivered to your home, try a scheduled a delivery or have a trusted neighbour keep an eye out for your property.”

