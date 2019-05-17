West Shore RCMP return stolen electric bike after three-hour investigation

Man arrested after bike stolen in Colwood spotted in View Royal

West Shore RCMP happily reunited an e-bike owner with their ride hours after it was reported stolen.

A resident noted the electric bike stolen on May 16 around 7 a.m. but didn’t report it until 4 p.m. that day.

Three hours later, the West Shore Bike Patrol Unit recovered the bike valued around $3,000.

An e-bike stolen in Colwood was recovered in View Royal. (West Shore RCMP handout)

“The owner was happy to have their property back,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP release sketch of Galloping Goose robbery suspect

The 2015 Kgeez Rufus e-bike was stolen from a property off of Island Highway in Colwood. The owner provided the investigator with photos which were fanned out to West Shore police officers.

The Bike Patrol Unit took the photo and began proactively looking for the e-bike. Hours later, the Bike Patrol Unit located the e-bike at a residence in View Royal and set up surveillance. During surveillance on the property, officers observed a male emerge from the residence and drive away on the e-bike. The suspect was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property and later released on a Promise to Appear in Court.


