A missing 84-year-old woman has been found after being reported missing Wednesday morning

The missing Langford senior has been located.

An 84-year-old Langford woman was reported missing Wednesday morning. She was last seen on the evening of Sept 10 and was believed to be on foot with her dog, a German shepherd named ‘Smoke,’ after leaving her residence in the area of Rock Hill Place.

The missing woman was located at around noon on Wednesday, noted the West Shore RCMP in an update to their earlier missing person’s release.

