West Shore RCMP search for man who exposed himself near Victoria General Hospital

Suspect described as about 19 years old, five-foot-10 with slim build

West Shore RCMP is asking the public’s help to identify a man who exposed himself to a woman near Jeneece Place in View Royal on Jan. 4. (West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is looking for a man who exposed himself in public near Victoria General Hospital.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 4, a woman was approached by a suspect who exposed his penis to her outdoors by Jeneece Place, located at 201 Hospital Way in View Royal.

The women left without incident and reported this to the police.

Officials describe the suspect as five-foot-10 with a slim build and around 19 years old. The man was wearing a dark toque, jacket and khaki pants, and white sneakers with red laces.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP looking for man who exposed himself at Thetis Lake

READ MORE: Royal Bay student hit by driver while heading to first day of 2020 classes

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Nanaimo RCMP investigating possible impairment after pickup repeatedly crashes
Next story
West Shore RCMP release suspect sketch in sexual assault investigation

Just Posted

Heavy rain overwhelmed temporary drainage measures on McKenzie interchange

Flooded lanes snarled early morning traffic

West Shore RCMP search for man who exposed himself near Victoria General Hospital

Suspect described as about 19 years old, five-foot-10 with slim build

West Shore RCMP release suspect sketch in sexual assault investigation

Police seek public help to investigate April 14, 2019 assault

Victoria councillor proposes higher dumping fees for cruise ships

Coun. Ben Isitt wants to see a spike in tipping fees at the Hartland Landfill

UPDATED: Traffic moving under McKenzie interchange after morning flooding cleared

Highway was down to single lane both directions

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

The 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Grammy-winner Lucinda Williams to play MusicFest in Comox Valley

Singer-songwriter has been on artistic director Doug Cox’s wish list for years

‘It’s the trip from hell’ Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains

RCMP hope to reconstruct the faces of 15 missing Canadian men

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm

Sangha has agreed to plead guilty and serve a sentence of 5.25 years plus two years of probation.

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Most Read