West Shore RCMP search for man who exposed himself near Victoria General Hospital

West Shore RCMP is asking the public’s help to identify a man who exposed himself to a woman near Jeneece Place in View Royal on Jan. 4. (West Shore RCMP)

Suspect described as about 19 years old, five-foot-10 with slim build

West Shore RCMP is looking for a man who exposed himself in public near Victoria General Hospital.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 4, a woman was approached by a suspect who exposed his penis to her outdoors by Jeneece Place, located at 201 Hospital Way in View Royal.

The women left without incident and reported this to the police.

Officials describe the suspect as five-foot-10 with a slim build and around 19 years old. The man was wearing a dark toque, jacket and khaki pants, and white sneakers with red laces.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP looking for man who exposed himself at Thetis Lake

READ MORE: Royal Bay student hit by driver while heading to first day of 2020 classes

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.