Joseph Cote was last seen on Aug. 4. West Shore RCMP is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact local police. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP searching for missing Langford man

Joseph Cote was last seen Aug. 4

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Langford resident.

Joseph Cote was last seen on Aug. 4 and police are concerned for his well-being. Family members noted it is unusual for him to be out of contact for this long.

Cote is described as a 58-year-old Caucasian man, standing just over six feet tall and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He has dark brown hair with white on the temples and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police, the West Shore RCMP at NUMBER or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Westshore RCMP

