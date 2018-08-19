UPDATED: Missing Langford man has been found

UPDATED: Evan Gordon has been found.

The West Shore RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Langford man.

Evan Gordon, 29, was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 18 around 2 p.m. near his family home in the 2700 block of Peatt Road.

Gordon is described as six-feet, three inches tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a Calgary Flames ball cap, a hoodie and blue jeans.

His family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Gordon’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the West Shore RCMP.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com