UPDATED: Missing Victoria area resident has been found

UPDATED: Erik Mclean has been found.
_____
The West Shore RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Victoria area resident.
Erik Mclean, 47, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. He is described as six-feet tall, 250 pounds, with black, salt and pepper hair, green eyes and a goatee.
Missing person to locate: Erik MCLEAN https://t.co/Wxd9VC1ZDT #Westshore pic.twitter.com/gNUVuDVY98
— West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) December 21, 2017
Mclean’s family are concerned about his health and well-being.
Anyone with information on Mclean’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
