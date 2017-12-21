UPDATED: Missing Victoria area resident has been found

Erik Mclean was last seen Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

UPDATED: Erik Mclean has been found.

The West Shore RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Victoria area resident.

Erik Mclean, 47, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. He is described as six-feet tall, 250 pounds, with black, salt and pepper hair, green eyes and a goatee.

Mclean’s family are concerned about his health and well-being.

Anyone with information on Mclean’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

