West Shore RCMP is searching for a man who stole a poppy donation box from Thrifty Foods in View Royal on Nov. 3 around 8:50 p.m. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP searches for poppy donation box thief

Suspect grabbed the box and ran from Thrifty Foods in View Royal on Nov. 3 around 8:50 p.m.

West Shore RCMP is searching for a man who stole a poppy donation box from Thrifty Foods in View Royal.

The theft took place at 1495 Admirals Rd. on Nov. 3 around 8:50 p.m. The suspect was seen grabbing the box from the service desk and running out of the store.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP arrest man accused in Port Renfrew theft, Duncan fraud

The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, with medium build, wearing a grey zip-up hoodie with an Adidas logo on the back, and wearing dark jeans and black runners with a white sole.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
