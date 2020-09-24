West Shore RCMP searching for View Royal man last seen on Aug. 31

Michael O’Reilly was reported missing to police on Sept. 18

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing View Royal man.

Michael O’Reilly was reported missing on Sept. 18 and was last seen on Aug. 31.

O’Reilly, 40, is Caucasian, 5’10” and about 161 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Since his disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, but he remains missing. Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play and anyone with information about O’Reilly is asked to call their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

