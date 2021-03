Aaron-Lee Campbell is wanted for allegedly breaching court-ordered conditions.

West Shore RCMP is looking for Aaron-Lee Campbell. (Photo courtesy West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on a province-wide warrant.

Aaron-Lee Campbell is wanted for breach of court-ordered conditions.

Campbell is described as a 25-year-old Caucasian man, 6’ and 146 pounds with blue eyes and auburn hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

