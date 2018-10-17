Police are looking for the owner of scaffolding that was found in a stolen truck. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP seek owner of stolen scaffolding

Flatdeck truck and industrial materials stolen June 15

West Shore RCMP are looking for the owner of a large quantity of industrial scaffolding.

On June 15 RCMP recovered a stolen flat deck truck in the Luxton area in Langford, with the scaffolding inside the vehicle.

Police returned the stolen vehicle to the owner but haven’t located the owner of the scaffolding.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP put best foot forward

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online www.victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

