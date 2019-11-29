West Shore RCMP seek suspect after tool theft at Colwood gas station

Anyone who can identify this suspect in a tool theft is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (West Shore RCMP handout)

West Shore RCMP seek a suspect after tools were taken from a Colwood gas station.

Police were called to the Petro Canada gas station at 1879 Island Hwy. about a theft on Nov. 21 at 6:47 p.m. Investigators learned an employee was doing repairs in the store and had placed a tool bag on the floor. A man entered the store and allegedly stole the tool bag as he left.

The West Shore RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this the man described as 30 to 40 years old, with a light complexion and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

