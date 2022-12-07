West Shore RCMP seek suspects after safe dumped in Langford

Police were called to the 2300 block of Belair Road in Langford at around 4:15 p.m.

Police are looking for two suspects after finding a safe dumped in the 2300 block of Belair Road in Langford Tuesday (Dec. 6) afternoon. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP officers are looking for two suspects after they found a safe dumped in Langford Tuesday (Dec. 6) afternoon.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Belair Road in Langford at around 4:15 p.m. after they received a report that two suspects had left behind a shopping cart containing various items.

Officers found several items, including a First Alert safe around 2 feet x 2 feet in size. The safe was sealed and police are looking for its owner as well as the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a white female in her early 30s, five-foot-six-inches tall with a medium build and white/blonde hair, and wearing a grey Lululemon coat and brown tights.

The second suspect is described as a white male in his 40s, standing over six-feet tall with a slim build, wearing a black baseball cap and black zip-up hoodie with a white stained t-shirt and baggy jeans.

Police ask anyone with information to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers seeks tips on alleged porch pirate

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordWest ShoreWestshore RCMP