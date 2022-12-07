West Shore RCMP seek suspects after safe dumped in Langford

West Shore RCMP officers are looking for two suspects after they found a safe dumped in Langford Tuesday (Dec. 6) afternoon.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Belair Road in Langford at around 4:15 p.m. after they received a report that two suspects had left behind a shopping cart containing various items.
Officers found several items, including a First Alert safe around 2 feet x 2 feet in size. The safe was sealed and police are looking for its owner as well as the suspects.
The first suspect is described as a white female in her early 30s, five-foot-six-inches tall with a medium build and white/blonde hair, and wearing a grey Lululemon coat and brown tights.
The second suspect is described as a white male in his 40s, standing over six-feet tall with a slim build, wearing a black baseball cap and black zip-up hoodie with a white stained t-shirt and baggy jeans.
Police ask anyone with information to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
