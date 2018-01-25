West Shore RCMP seek vehicle in connection to pellets shot at B.C. Transit bus

Vehicle is a dark coloured, four-door sedan

The West Shore RCMP is searching for a vehicle of interest in connection to an incident last week when pellets were shot at a B.C. Transit bus.

The vehicle is a dark coloured, four-door sedan. Police are hoping to speak to the operator of the vehicle.

“The West Shore RCMP are asking for additional witnesses and the public’s help to identify this vehicle,” said Const. Matthew Baker in a release. “We hope the driver of the vehicle and those responsible will hear this message and come speak with our investigators about the events of that day.”

RELATED: Pellets shot at window of B.C. Transit bus

On Wednesday, Jan, 17, the bus was travelling near Craigflower and Admirals road when pellets were shot at the window. The pellets did not enter the bus and no one was injured, but the glass above the handicapped seats had been shattered and was being held in place by the safety glass. Another window at the back of the bus was also reportedly broken.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

