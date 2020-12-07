West Shore RCMP say charges are pending against a mother of three suspected of impaired driving with her children in the car. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

West Shore RCMP seek video footage after dog walker reports indecent exposure in Langford

Driver slowed and was masturbating, reports 18-year-old woman

Police are looking for information, surveillance or dash cam footage after a report of an indecent act in Langford on Saturday.

The West Shore RCMP was called to Bellamy Road near Gourman Place on Dec. 5 around 4:30 p.m. after an 18-year-old woman reported she was walking her dog when a man in a black SUV slowed his vehicle and waved at her. He was masturbating and exposed himself to her before driving away on Bellamy toward Treanor Avenue.

Police did not find the man or vehicle. He is described as Caucasian, aged 45 to 55 with dark hair and driving a black SUV.

Police ask anyone with home surveillance or dash camera footage who may have been driving in the area to review their footage and report anything suspicious to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Firefighters use Jaws of Life to extricate driver in Langford crash

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Out-of-province drivers appear to be target of weekend tire slashing in Saanich
Next story
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

Just Posted

A University of Victoria student’s tires were slashed over the weekend. Police believe the incident may have been targeting vehicles with out-of-province license plates. (Courtesy of Nigel Swab)
Out-of-province drivers appear to be target of weekend tire slashing in Saanich

Two incidents near University of Victoria reported to police

James Beecher, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole suspension. Beecher was last seen in Victoria on Friday, December 4th. (VicPd image)
Victoria police seek wanted man with history of firearms, fraud, forcible entry offences

James Beecher is wanted on Canadawide warrant for parole suspension

Police seized a loaded handgun, drugs and cash after a call to multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 700-block of Queens Avenue on Dec. 4. (VicPD handout)
Victoria police turn up drugs, cash during weapons call

Police searched multiple suites in temporary housing facility

Victoria Police Department vehicles outside the headquarters building. VicPD (Black Press Media file photo)
One in hospital, one arrested after Victoria stabbing

One man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries

Victoria police issued a fine to a man who refused to wear a face mask inside of a Store Street restaurant. (Google Maps)
Victoria restaurant patron fined after refusing to wear mask, coughing at staff

VicPD issues $230 ticket to man after incident at downtown business

Humpback whales seen frolicking near Comox, Dec. 5. Photo courtesy Peter Hamilton/Lifeforce Ocean Friends
VIDEO: Half a dozen humpback whales have play day near Vancouver Island shoreline

Peter Hamilton, founder of Life Force Ocean Friends, submitted this video of… Continue reading

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Owner and pilot in command of Cascadia Air Jeremy Barrett at Campbell River Airport. The new air-taxi service offers three daily flights from Campbell River to Pitt Meadows on the Mainland on weekdays and two flights-a-day on weekends. Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror.
Airline starts air-taxi services between Campbell River and Pitt Meadows

Cascadia Air looks to offer flexibility and connectivity to places in B.C. that are not serviced by bigger jets

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

An unnamed Kelowna church disregarded provincial health orders against holding in-person services. (File photo)
RCMP break-up gathering at Kelowna church that disregarded COVID-19 restrictions

Officers spoke to a leader about the regulations and no fines were issued

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.
Nanaimo homeowner makes citizen’s arrest after alleged break-in by ‘shoeless bandit’

31-year-old suspect arrested, released on promise to appear in court

Most Read