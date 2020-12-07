West Shore RCMP seek video footage after dog walker reports indecent exposure in Langford

Police are looking for information, surveillance or dash cam footage after a report of an indecent act in Langford on Saturday.

The West Shore RCMP was called to Bellamy Road near Gourman Place on Dec. 5 around 4:30 p.m. after an 18-year-old woman reported she was walking her dog when a man in a black SUV slowed his vehicle and waved at her. He was masturbating and exposed himself to her before driving away on Bellamy toward Treanor Avenue.

Police did not find the man or vehicle. He is described as Caucasian, aged 45 to 55 with dark hair and driving a black SUV.

Police ask anyone with home surveillance or dash camera footage who may have been driving in the area to review their footage and report anything suspicious to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

