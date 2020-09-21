(Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP seeks video footage after homeowner interrupts Colwood break and enter

Police were called to 600-block of Stornoway Drive late Sunday

A Colwood homeowner scared off a potential thief after being alerted by his dogs Sunday night.

On Sept. 20 shortly before 10 p.m., the homeowner called West Shore RCMP to report an attempted break and enter at his residence near the 600-block of Stornoway Drive.

The homeowner said his dogs barked and he went outside to find his garage door partially open and a man standing in the yard looking through a ground floor window. The suspect took off running toward Cairndale Road. Nothing appeared to be stolen from the home.

The suspect is described as a man possibly in this 30s, standing about 6’1” and wearing a baseball cap, dark coloured top and blue jeans.

West Shore RCMP is asking residents with surveillance systems in the area, and drivers with dashcam footage, to check footage between 8 and 10:30 p.m. West Shore RCMP asks anyone with potential footage or information to contact them at 250-474-2264.

