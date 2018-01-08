The alleged incident took place on Saturday, Jan 6 in the bushes in the area of West Shore Parkway and Landing Lane. (Google Map photo)

West Shore RCMP seek witnesses to indecent incident

Incident took place on Saturday, Jan. 6 in Langford

The West Shore RCMP are searching for witnesses to an indecent incident in Langford over the weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 6 around 2 p.m, a man was observed allegedly making lewd gestures in a bush in the area of West Shore Parkway and Landing Lane. A witness saw the alleged incident and called police.

The man is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 65 to 75 years old, and was wearing a dark toque, dark puffy jacket, blue jeans and a plaid shirt at the time.

“West Shore RCMP are interested in speaking with the man to get to the bottom of what was happening that day,” said Const. Matthew Baker of the West Shore RCMP. “Someone out there knows who the man is and we encourage them to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

