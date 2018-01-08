West Shore RCMP seek witnesses to indecent incident

The alleged incident took place on Saturday, Jan 6 in the bushes in the area of West Shore Parkway and Landing Lane. (Google Map photo)

The West Shore RCMP are searching for witnesses to an indecent incident in Langford over the weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 6 around 2 p.m, a man was observed allegedly making lewd gestures in a bush in the area of West Shore Parkway and Landing Lane. A witness saw the alleged incident and called police.

Looking for Witnesses in West Shore Indecent Incident https://t.co/yh1uagd82D #Westshore — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) January 8, 2018

The man is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 65 to 75 years old, and was wearing a dark toque, dark puffy jacket, blue jeans and a plaid shirt at the time.

#WestShore RCMP are responding to the Kettle Creek area for reports of a male masturbating in some bushes — ScanBC (@ScanBC) January 6, 2018

“West Shore RCMP are interested in speaking with the man to get to the bottom of what was happening that day,” said Const. Matthew Baker of the West Shore RCMP. “Someone out there knows who the man is and we encourage them to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com