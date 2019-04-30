West Shore RCMP seeks woman who brandished machete during a Langford parking dispute

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

West Shore RCMP is asking a woman to come forward who confronted someone with a machete in Langford over the weekend following a dispute over a parking spot.

The incident took place in the Costco parking lot adjacent to the tire shop, near the McCallum Road entrance Sunday around 1 p.m.

“We are asking the suspect to come forward and present herself to police. We know who you are, you know who you are, please turn yourself in. We would like to provide you with an opportunity to tell us what happened,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

April 28, West Shore RCMP received a call from the complainant reporting that she had an encounter with a woman brandishing a machete. The caller told police the incident stemmed from a verbal argument over a parking stall. The caller also reported she had been abruptly cut off by the woman.

Police say if you encounter a road rage incident do not engage with the other party, but find a safe spot to pull over and call 911 for help.

Witnesses are being asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

