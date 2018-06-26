The West Shore RCMP is looking to speak with an elderly cyclist involved in an incident on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail in Metchosin on May 29. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP seeking cyclist who allegedly used a chemical spray on a dog

Police looking to speak with elderly man to get his side of the story

An elderly male cyclist who allegedly used a chemical irritant on a dog is being sought by the West Shore RCMP.

Local investigators are looking to speak with a cyclist who was last seen on May 29 on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail in Metchosin.

A man reported to police that he witnessed the cyclist with what he believed to be a chemical irritant. The man began recording the cyclist and a heated conversation ensued. As the cyclist was travelling away from the man, he was seen using what was believed to be a chemical spray on a dog.

“Our investigation is still open. We want to talk to the man to get his side of the story,” said Const. Matt Baker of the West Shore RCMP. “There is a reason he did what he did and we don’t want to jump to conclusions. Only he knows why he did what he did that day.”

The cyclist is described as a Caucasian male between the ages of 70 and 75, standing between 5’5” and 5’10” with white hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow and green shirt with a black and red helmet on an orange road style bike.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

