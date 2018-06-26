West Shore RCMP seeking cyclist who allegedly used a chemical spray on a dog

An elderly male cyclist who allegedly used a chemical irritant on a dog is being sought by the West Shore RCMP.
Local investigators are looking to speak with a cyclist who was last seen on May 29 on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail in Metchosin.
A man reported to police that he witnessed the cyclist with what he believed to be a chemical irritant. The man began recording the cyclist and a heated conversation ensued. As the cyclist was travelling away from the man, he was seen using what was believed to be a chemical spray on a dog.
“Our investigation is still open. We want to talk to the man to get his side of the story,” said Const. Matt Baker of the West Shore RCMP. “There is a reason he did what he did and we don’t want to jump to conclusions. Only he knows why he did what he did that day.”
The cyclist is described as a Caucasian male between the ages of 70 and 75, standing between 5’5” and 5’10” with white hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow and green shirt with a black and red helmet on an orange road style bike.
If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter